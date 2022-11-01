UN chief Guterres deeply saddened by Morbi bridge collapse tragedy

Guterres saddened by Morbi bridge collapse tragedy

Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India, and wished a quick recovery to those injured

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • Nov 01 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 13:51 ist
UN Chief Antonio Guterres during India visit. Credit: PTI Photo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep sadness over a tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and injured.

At least 134 people lost their lives in the tragedy which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening.

“The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat," a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday.

Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India, and wished a quick recovery to those injured, the statement said.

President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi said in a tweet “Deep sorrow at the bridge collapse in Gujarat, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services.”

