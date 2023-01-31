Budget Session Live: President Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses, Economic Survey to tabled after address
Budget Session Live: President Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses, Economic Survey to tabled after address
updated: Jan 31 2023, 08:24 ist
08:08
The session will commence with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The address essentially highlights the government’s achievements and policy priorities.
08:06
The Economic Survey will be also tabled on Tuesday after the President's address.
08:05
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to boycott the President's Address today, the party's MPs will stay out of the Parliament House at the time of the address
07:45
