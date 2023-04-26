Cabinet approves setting up of 157 new nursing colleges

Union Cabinet approves setting up of 157 govt nursing colleges: Mandaviya

Co-location of these nursing colleges with medical colleges will allow optimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure, skill labs, clinical facilities and faculty

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 21:20 ist

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of 157 nursing colleges at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore in co-location with existing medical colleges, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Read | Let's make healthcare service, not commerce: Mansukh Mandaviya to world leaders

He said the aim is to provide quality, affordable and equitable nursing education in the country and enhance the number of nursing professionals.

Co-location of these nursing colleges with medical colleges will allow optimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure, skill labs, clinical facilities and faculty.

The government plans to complete the project within two years with detailed timelines laid out for every stage of planning as well as execution.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mansukh Mandaviya
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

China to build satellite system for space exploration

China to build satellite system for space exploration

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

 