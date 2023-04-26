Union Cabinet approves setting up of 157 govt nursing colleges: Mandaviya

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of 157 nursing colleges at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore in co-location with existing medical colleges, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
He said the aim is to provide quality, affordable and equitable nursing education in the country and enhance the number of nursing professionals.
Co-location of these nursing colleges with medical colleges will allow optimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure, skill labs, clinical facilities and faculty.
The government plans to complete the project within two years with detailed timelines laid out for every stage of planning as well as execution.
