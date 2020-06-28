UP records 11 more Covid-19 deaths, total cases rise to 22,147

The death toll due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh reached 660 with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state climbed to 22,147 after 606 fresh infections were reported, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Sunday.

There are 6,679 active cases in the state and a total of 14,808 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, Prasad said.

"So far, 660 Covid-19 deaths have been reported from the state. The count of fresh cases in UP is 606," he said while briefing reporters.

The recovery percentage of the state is 66.86 per cent of the total cases, the additional chief secretary said.

Prasad said surveillance has been done in 23,604 areas till now, including 8,942 hotspots.

"We are going to take surveillance to a new level. A large-scale campaign will start from Meerut division in July, where house-to-house survey will be undertaken similar to the pulse polio immunisation. It will be carried out in containment and non-containment zones," he said.

During the surveillance, cases of severe acute respiratory illness will be identified.

"People with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer will be identified. They are prone to infection. We want to do their risk profiling," Prasad said.