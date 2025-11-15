Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Kanpur medical college removes Dr Shaheen Saeed's name from departmental board amid Delhi blast probe

According to Delhi Police, the blast is now being probed by the NIA as a terror attack.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 12:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 12:55 IST
India NewsKanpurDoctormedical college

Follow us on :

Follow Us