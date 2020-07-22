Upto 8 seats vehicles need not to carry extra tyre

The Union Ministry of Road Transport on Tuesday said M1 category vehicles fitted with tubeless tyres may not require to carry a spare wheel or tyre and instead carry a tyre repair kit.

“Provided further that in case of M1 category of vehicle fitted with tubeless tyre and supplied with tyre repair kit as a standard item, it may not require a ready to use or temporary use a spare wheel,” Gazette notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The M1 category of vehicles are passenger-carrying vehicles having a maximum of eight seats in addition to the driver's seat.

“For the purposes of this rule, a tyre repair kit means an easy-to-repair kit stored in the vehicle, which in the incident of tyre puncture is used to seal the punctured spot in the tyre tread using specific sealant poured into the tyre along with compressed air," the notification said.