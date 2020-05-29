US Defence Secretary talks to Rajnath Singh, says Pentagon

US Defence Secretary talks to Rajnath Singh: Pentagon

PTI, Washington,
  • May 29 2020, 23:23 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 23:23 ist

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has talked to his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and reiterated his support for a “strong and enduring” bilateral defence partnership, the Pentagon said Friday.

Esper and Singh, during a phone call, discussed a range of regional security issues, it said.

The Secretary expressed his firm commitment to India’s leadership across the Indo-Pacific region, the Pentagon said in a statement.

“Secretary Esper reiterated his support for a strong and enduring US-India defence partnership and the two leaders discussed ways to advance several important bilateral initiatives,” it said.

Esper conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives in the country due to the Cyclone Amphan and the two leaders discussed ongoing the cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary reiterated his desire to visit India at the earliest, mutually-agreeable opportunity, it said.

Mark Esper
Rajnath Singh
USA
India
Pentagon

