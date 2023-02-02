US offers to train Indian astronauts for space mission

After Russia, the United States has also offered to train the astronauts selected for the first manned space mission of India.

The US National Aeronautics and the Space Administration (Nasa) may provide advance training to the four astronauts shortlisted for the ‘Gaganyaan’ – the first mission of the Human Spaceflight Programme of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, and his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, in Washington DC earlier this week saw both sides agreeing to step up bilateral space cooperation with particular focus on the human spaceflight programme.

The US offered to provide advanced training to the astronauts selected for the ‘Gaganyaan’ – the first crewed orbital spacecraft of the Isro – at the Johnson Space Centre of the Nasa, according to a face-sheet released by American President Joe Biden’s administration after the meeting.

Modi had announced in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2018 that India would send astronauts to space onboard the Gaganyaan by 2022.

The mission was aimed at demonstrating the capability of the Isro to send humans to low earth orbit and bring them back to earth safely.

The programme, however, got delayed due to shutdowns imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic that had swept the world since March-April 2020.