US President Donald Trump's entry serves eviction notice to Gujarat slum dwellers

As the government takes stock of preparations for the mega event in Gujarat, featuring the United States President Donald Trump on February 24, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday, served eviction notice to slum dwellers in Motera.

According to an ANI report, the slum dwellers have been given 7-days time fo vacate the area.

Meanwhile, due to security concerns, the Gujarat police have asked residents of housing societies located along the roadshow route to get themselves registered if they want to see a glimpse of Trump.

Those wanting to stand outside their housing society during the roadshow are required to get an I-card from the police after submitting a copy of their Aadhaar card and mobile number.

Only those having I-cards will be allowed to stand outside on the road to greet the leaders, the police have said.

Some societies have already put this information on their notice boards.

At the Sabarmati Ashram, a platform is being built to enable both the leaders to stand on it and watch the entire Sabarmati river-front before leaving for the stadium, said an official.

A cargo plane of the US Air Force on Monday landed at the Ahmedabad International Airport with various security-related equipments and a large SUV-like vehicle with multiple antennas mounted on it, said a police official.

Earlier, it was announced that Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Modi would travel along a 22km long route, starting from the international airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, and then to the Motera stadium via the Indira Bridge.

The officials said over 1 lakh people are likely to stand on both sides of the road to greet the leaders.

More than 10,000 police personnel, including 65 assistant commissioners, 200 inspectors, and 800 sub-inspectors, will be deployed at strategic locations in the city during Trump's visit, police have said.

This will be in addition to the security arrangements consisting of personnel of the United States Secret Service, the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG).