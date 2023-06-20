PM's US visit to help 'enrich' India-US partnership

'US visit will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership,' says PM Modi

Modi said his 'special invitation to the US is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 08:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 08:58 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his visit to the US will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to the US and Egypt, Modi said he is travelling to the US on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and this "special invitation" is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

Modi emplaned for the US in the morning. From the US he will head to Egypt before returning to India.

In his departure statement, Modi said his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

The prime minister said he will travel to Cairo from Washington DC at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. "I am excited to pay a State Visit to a close and friendly country for the first time," he said.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian government to impart further momentum to our civilisational and multifaceted partnership. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt," Modi said.

India News
US news
India-US Relations
Narendra Modi

