Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders every police station to have women help-desks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the setting up of women help desks at all police stations in the state.

The chief minister gave the instruction in a meeting with senior government officials and asked them to prioritise and ensure the women’s security in the state, an official release said.

Referring to the Mission Shakti to be launched for the women’s safety and security on October 17, the first day of the Navratri, the chief ministry dedicated the upcoming Navratri days to women’s and empowerment, it added.

The chief minister said the Mission Shakti would be a special campaign in which the cooperation of all the departments including the police was expected.

Stressing that his government was committed to the security and honour of women and girls, Adityanath also called for making women aware of self-defence techniques. He also directed all district magistrates in the state to ensure effective monitoring of the campaign, the release added.

Following the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government has been receiving flak for the alleged spurt in crime against women in the state.

During the Mission Shakti campaign, to be launched on Saturday, a release had earlier said a slew of programs on women safety and empowerment is to be organised at various levels, ranging from the Gram Panchayat to schools and college campuses and government offices.

The programmes reaffirming the faith in women power would also be held at Durga Puja venues and Ramlila stages, the released had said.

As many as 23 departments, including those of Basic Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, MSME, the government and non-government agencies will be participating in these programs aimed at the women empowerment.

Private cab operators will also be roped in these endeavours.