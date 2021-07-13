Uttarakhand cancels Kawad Yatra 2021 due to Covid-19

Uttarakhand cancels Kawad Yatra 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2021, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 20:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Uttarakhand government has cancelled Kawad Yatra this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More to follow...

Uttarakhand
Coronavirus

