<p>The Indian Railways gave green light for introducing a new Vande Bharat train from Kerala to Bengaluru. This will be the third Vande Bharat Express train to operate in Kerala, and will be maintained by the Southern Railway zone. </p><p><strong>Here is all you need to know about the new Vande Bharat Express train:</strong></p><p><strong>Train number and timings: </strong></p><p>According to a notification issued by the Railway Board on Friday, train number 26651 KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express will depart from Bengaluru at 5.10 am and reach Ernakulam Junction at 1.50 pm.</p><p>The return service, 26652 Ernakulam Junction–KSR Bengaluru, will leave Ernakulam at 2.20 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 11 pm. </p><p><strong>Route, distance and stops: </strong></p><p>The train will cover the distance via Coimbatore - Palakkad route in around 7:40 hrs. The Vande Bharat train will stop at seven stations: Krishnarajapuram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad and Thrissur.</p><p>The train will operate six days a week, that is Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday to Sunday. It will have seven chair car coaches and one executive air conditioned chair car coach. </p><p>The ministry has instructed the Southern Railway and South Western Railway zones to introduce the service at the earliest possible date. "If required, the inaugural train may be operated as a special service which shall pick up its respective link subsequently," the notification said.</p><p>This will be the third Vande Bharat Express service in Kerala, after the Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru routes.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>