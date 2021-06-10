‘Vasundhra missing’ posters surface in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The walls of Jhalawar and Jhalrapatan cities, the home turfs of BJP MLA Vasundhra Raje and her son and MP Dushyant Singh near here, on Thursday morning appeared plastered overnight with posters proclaiming that the two people's representatives have gone “missing”. Rajasthan’s former Chief Minister Raje is an MLA from the Jhalrapatan assembly segment in Rajasthan while her son Dushyant Singh is a BJP MP from the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency of the state.

The posters captioned ‘Search for Missing’ carried pictures of the two BJP leaders and read, “Where have both of you gone, leaving residents of entire Jhalawar district alone in these critical corona times?” “Don't be afraid, come back home,” they read and go on to say mockingly, “What’s there of the people? They will forget it in a day or two.”

The posters went on to promise “attractive rewards” to anyone apprising people of the whereabouts of the two people's representatives. The sudden surfacing of the “damning” posters left the BJP workers in two constituencies in a tizzy with several of them began pulling them off from the walls jointly with the help of local police and municipal workers. Reacting to the surfacing of the posters, BJP president of Jhalawar district unit, Sanjay Jain, termed the episode as a “new low of politics” and asserted that the two leaders have been in consistent touch with the officials and people of their areas and working for them throughout these difficult times.

Jain said after the pandemic outbreak, the two leaders have been having interactions with different officially digitally and arranging for the peoples’ various needs due to which no Covid deaths for the want of medicines and oxygen have been reported in the district. Local Congress leader Pramod Sharma, who had contested the parliamentary election against Dushyant Singh, extended his support to the poster campaign against the two Scindia scions, terming it as a “public awareness campaign” by local workers as well as those from his party.

He said Raje has not visited her constituency for the last two years. “She came here only twice -- once immediately after winning the assembly elections and once with her son at the time of filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls. Dushyant Singh too came to his constituency only once but he preferred not to interact with the people,” he claimed.

