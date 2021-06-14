Vatican rejects Sister Lucy Kalapura's appeal, confirms dismissal

Apostolic Signatura, the supreme authority of the Catholic church at the Vatican, has rejected the appeal of a Kerala nun against dismissal from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation under the Roman Catholic Church.

Lucy Kalapura, who faced the action after she participated in protests against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, has been fighting against an order removing her from the FCC. She had even sought an opportunity for a personal hearing by the Vatican and Pope Francis's intervention into the decision of the FCC to expel her.

FCC superior general Sister Ann Joseph issued a letter on Sunday stating that since Kalapura's appeals were rejected and dismissal confirmed by the supreme authorities Kalapura should now vacate the convent at Mananthavady in Wayanad. Kalapura was also warned of legal action if she did not vacate.

Kalapura could no longer wear the religious habit of the FCC hereafter and she would not be entitled to any benefits as he as dismissed, said the superior general.

However, Kalapura told a section of the media that she would remain at the convent until she was given an opportunity to present her side. She said that she was suspecting that those actions were taken against her based on fabricated documents.

Sister Lucy was suspended citing various charges, including purchasing car and publishing books without the permission of the church, causing insult to the church by making a false accusation against the church leadership in television discussions and taking part in the stir against Franco without the church’s permission.

An autobiography published by the nun also alleged sexual harassment of nuns by priests in the church.