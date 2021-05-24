'Vector-borne diseases cause of concern amid Covid'

Vector-borne diseases may lead to more problems amid Covid: Delhi High Court

Every year during and after monsoon one sees a surge in cases of chikungunya and dengue, the high court said

PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2021, 16:53 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 16:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Expressing concern over mosquito infestation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court Monday said if the situation is not controlled immediately, the rise in vector-borne diseases could lead to more problems and complexities amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jameet Singh took suo motu cognizance of the mosquito infestation in Delhi and said that on account of the prevailing pandemic, the steps to be taken by the Delhi government and civic authorities have taken a back seat and they need to pull up their socks.

The court directed Delhi government, three MCDs, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council to file their status reports on the steps already taken and to be undertaken on mosquito infestation and listed the case for hearing before a bench headed by the Chief Justice on May 28.

Every year during and after monsoon one sees a surge in cases of chikungunya and dengue, the high court said. 

