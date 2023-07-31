VHP, Bajrang Dal submit memorandum to Delhi Police over violence during Muharram processions

The Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal submitted a memorandum to the police over Saturday's clashes during Muharram processions in west Delhi, officials said.

Slogans of 'Desh ke gaddaro ko goli maro... (shoot the traitors)' and 'Jai Shri Ram' were raised outside the Nangloi police station by the members of the two organisations after they submitted the memorandum, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The sloganeering went on for around half an hour with the crowd subsequently dispersing, he added.

Police on Sunday registered three cases after an "unruly crowd" taking part in Muharram processions clashed with police personnel and pelted them with stones in Nangloi, officials said.

Twelve people, including six police personnel, were injured while public property was damaged in the clashes. Police lathicharged the crowd to disperse it, they said.

Police on Saturday said, “Several 'tazia' processions were being carried out in the Nangloi area and around eight to 10 thousand people participated in those. One or two organisers on the main Rohtak Road became unruly and tried to deviate from the route that was mutually decided in the coordination meeting with the 'taziadaran'.”

The police made efforts to convince them to stick to the pre-decided route and proceed to the designated burials. While most of them cooperated, a few of the participants became unruly and started instigating the public and pelted the police with stones, they said.