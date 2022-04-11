VHP's Sadhvi Saraswati asks Hindu youth to carry swords

VHP's Sadhvi Saraswati asks Hindu youth to carry swords, cites atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 11 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 22:10 ist
Supporters of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). Credit: Reuters File Photo/Representative image

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Saraswati has urged Hindu youth to carry swords to avoid situations like the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley due to atrocities committed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, depicted in 'The Kashmir Files'.

Addressing a rally in north Maharashtra's Dhule city, some 340 km from Pune, on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami, she said that possessing weapons was the "aan, baan, aur shaan (pride and honour)" of Hindus.

Speaking about the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits, Sadhvi Saraswati said, "Are we waiting for the day when we will also be ousted from our houses...That time questions will be asked, why Hindus, Brahmins why did not you pick up the sword, why didn't you fight the war, why didn't you fight for your rights."

"I urge you to pick up swords. If you can buy mobile phones and laptops worth Rs 1 lakh, also buy and carry a sword worth Rs 1,000. Possessing weapons is aan, baan aur shaan of Hindus," she added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Hindutva
VHP

Related videos

What's Brewing

New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur

New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur

The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'

Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'

Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive

Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive

'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation

Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation

 