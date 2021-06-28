VP Naidu hails Narasimha Rao on 100th birth anniversary

Vice President Naidu hails Narasimha Rao's commitment to development on 100th birth anniversary

People, Naidu said, will always remember Rao's undeterred commitment to national development

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 12:32 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary, describing him as the "undisputed torchbearer" of economic reforms in India.

People, Naidu said, will always remember Rao's undeterred commitment to national development.

Rao was the prime minister between June 1991 and May 1996.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Narasimha Rao

"My humble tributes to Shri PV Narasimha Rao, an astute administrator, statesman, visionary and the undisputed torchbearer of economic reforms in India on his hundredth birth anniversary," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

A Renaissance personality in the true sense of the term, Rao was a polyglot and a distinguished man of letters, who showed a keen interest in encouraging mother tongue as the medium of education, the vice president observed.

Rao was born on this day in 1921 in Karimnagar, now in Telangana.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M Venkaiah Naidu
P V Narasimha Rao

Related videos

What's Brewing

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 