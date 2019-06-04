'Victory should make us humble, not arrogant'

BJP observer in West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday asked party workers and newly elected party MPs to not get carried away by the success and be humble.

“The people of Bengal have trusted and blessed us. This victory should make us more humble and not arrogant. We should always remember that people of the state are watching us,” said Vijayvargiya. He was addressing the first meeting of state BJP leaders and newly elected MPs after the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP national general secretary dubbed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an “arrogant administrator” and said that the TMC which came to power in Bengal twice with massive public support have lost a great opportunity to serve the people of the state.

“TMC got so engrossed in power that instead of serving the people of the state they unleashed a reign of terror on them and subverted their democratic rights. They would have performed much better if it was not for their arrogance and power-hungry attitude,” said Vijayvargiya.

He also said that the BJP’s final aim is to win next Assembly elections in Bengal and urged the party workers to prepare accordingly.

Vijayvargiya slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for losing her cool over slogans of Jai Shree Ram and said that the TMC should explain why they are against the slogan.

As for TMC’s slogans of Jai Hind and Vande Mataram, he said that BJP does not have any issues with them.

“Is chanting Jai Shree Ram a crime in Bengal? Mamata Banerjee should explain this. We don’t have any problems with the slogans of Jai Hind and Vande Mataram as they are an integral part of the history of the Indian freedom struggle,” said Vijayvargiya.