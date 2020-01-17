Video of Army men rescuing people from avalanche goes viral

A video of some Army men rescuing two people from an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has gone viral on social media, with Union minister Jitendra Singh sharing it on his Facebook page.

Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Khan were rescued by the Army personnel after an avalanche hit them on Tuesday.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh uploaded the video on his Facebook page in appreciation for the armed forces.

People too took to social media sites, hailing the Army efforts.

"Great and brave Army. I salute my Bravehearts," Kundan Kashmiri said on his Facebook page sharing the video.

Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, both residents of Lacchipura village, were on their way from Lachhipura to Bijhama village around 7.30 am on Tuesday when an avalanche hit them.

The incident took place approximately 200 metres away from the post of the Lachhipur company operating base and the guard commander who was taking rounds saw them, immediately alerting the quick reaction team, officials said.

Khan was half-buried in snow but was extricated safely, they had said.

After a persistent search for over 20 minutes, Tariq Iqbal was also rescued.

Both were then evacuated to the regimental aid post and discharged from hospital.