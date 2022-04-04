Vinay Mohan Kwatra India's new Foreign Secretary

Vinay Mohan Kwatra to succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla as India's new Foreign Secretary

Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has held positions in India's diplomatic missions in Washington DC and Beijing

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 04 2022, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 19:08 ist
Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Credit: Twitter/@AmbVMKwatra

India's envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra was on Monday appointed as the new Foreign Secretary, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is retiring this month-end, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has held positions in India's diplomatic missions in Washington DC, Beijing and has also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office during his 32 years of service.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kwatra to the post of Foreign Secretary upon the superannuation of Shringla on April 30, 2022, the order said.

Prior to his diplomatic posting to Nepal in 2020, he served as the Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020. 

