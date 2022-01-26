Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 15:49 ist

Virat, the President’s Bodyguard Commandant’s black horse, retired from his years-long service after the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

Virat was the mount of President’s Bodyguard Commandant Colonel Anup Tiwary and took part 13 times in Republic Day parades.

Also Read | Department of Post tableau showcases modern face of India Post, women empowerment 

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh patted and bid farewell to the magnificent horse after the parade.

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15.

Virat is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Republic Day 2022
Ram Nath Kovind

Related videos

What's Brewing

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

India celebrates 73rd Republic Day: See pictures

India celebrates 73rd Republic Day: See pictures

Air manoeuvres steal the show at Republic Day parade

Air manoeuvres steal the show at Republic Day parade

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

 