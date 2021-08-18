War of words on Twitter after Jaishankar says Hindus, Sikhs to be given priority to return from Afghanistan

Soon after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital, thousands of residents crowded the Kabul Airport in the hope of felling the country. While every country was trying to evacuate the people, a statement released by India's Ministry of External Affairs on Monday had caught the attention of netizens.

Giving an update on India's plan of action for evacuating the people stuck in Afghanistan, the External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar tweeted, “We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention.”

We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention. @capt_amarinder @HardeepSPuri — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

However, India’s priority attention being given to people on the basis of their religion while in the midst of a humanitarian crisis did not go down well with Twitterati. People started flooding the reply section of the External Affair Minister’s tweet and also shared his post, expressing disappointment.

Dont see religion at this time man. This is humanitarian crises. har cheese me dharm — Amit Sharma (@AmitCorporation) August 16, 2021

How about all Indians welfare and not just a select few . You are the minster of India not a religion . — Saumya (@Saumya_Aymaus) August 17, 2021

One of the justifications for the CAA was 'but Muslims cannot face persecution in Muslim countries', an always-specious argument now exposed by the events in Afghanistan. And yet, the Govt. continues to find ways to discriminate. https://t.co/AWlLQ2twYA — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) August 16, 2021

Why? They are not indians then why help them?

Ohhh wait they are not muslims. — Yasmin Sana 🇵🇸 (@yasminsana01) August 16, 2021

For our govt to say, officially, that our doors are open only to Afghan Hindu and Sikh refugees and not Muslims- is entirely in character for this monstrously heartless and bigoted dispensation. Pathetic. #Afghanistan — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) August 16, 2021

What about Indian #Muslims who have settled in #Afghanistan?. Will #Modi help them too or they are not welcome in Modi s #India? https://t.co/xxlsSjrquQ — Tony Ashai (@tonyashai) August 16, 2021

We haven't seen any other country or its PM or foreign minister openly saying they're willing to save people of one particular religion or caste, creed color. Shameful that a beautiful Country like India has been reduced to what it is now. — Shakthi (@ShakthiAmar) August 16, 2021

Do you think only Hindus and Sikhs are humans? You are bringing ignominy to the great Indian culture of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"! — KPSingh_Swaraj (@kpsingh1966) August 17, 2021

Sikh & Hindu Community Only ??

Seriously ?? When will you Change ?? What about Muslims ??

Indirectly Supporting Taliban Hunt on Muslims,Shame on your Representation. — Venkat Sangareddy (@sms_venkat) August 17, 2021