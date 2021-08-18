Twitterati react to MEA's Afghanistan evacuation plan

War of words on Twitter after Jaishankar says Hindus, Sikhs to be given priority to return from Afghanistan

India’s priority attention being given to people on the basis of their religion while there’s a humanitarian crisis going on was not accepted by the Twitter users

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2021, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 00:07 ist
External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Soon after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital, thousands of residents crowded the Kabul Airport in the hope of felling the country. While every country was trying to evacuate the people, a statement released by India's Ministry of External Affairs on Monday had caught the attention of netizens.

Giving an update on India's plan of action for evacuating the people stuck in Afghanistan, the External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar tweeted, “We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention.”

However, India’s priority attention being given to people on the basis of their religion while in the midst of a humanitarian crisis did not go down well with Twitterati. People started flooding the reply section of the External Affair Minister’s tweet and also shared his post, expressing disappointment.

