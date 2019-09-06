Watch: Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander's Lunar descent

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 06 2019, 23:58pm ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2019, 02:48am ist
Vikram Lander to desecnt on the Moon on Saturday. (ISRO Video Screengram)

The Chandrayaan-2's landing module - Vikram - will descend on the Moon's surface, early on Saturday. Once Vikram has landed, Rover Pragyan roll out onto the lunar surface, from the lander. This historic event can be viewed on ISRO's official YouTube channel.

 

The landing is also telecasted in DD National as well. 

Click here to get all the live updates about the Chandrayaan-2 Moon landing

The live streaming begins at 1:15 am. The live updates about the launch will be available on ISRO's official Twitter and Facebook handle.

India is the fourth country to make a soft landing on the Moon, and send a rover for experimentation, after former USSR, USA and China.

Chandrayaan-2
Moon
ISRO
moon landing
Comments (+)
 