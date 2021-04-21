'We're helpless': Mumbai doctor's emotional plea goes viral

"We are helpless." This is how Dr Trupti Gilada, an infectious diseases specialist, described the current situation of doctors in Covid-battered Mumbai.

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps the country, the medical infrastructure and fraternity have been reeling under immense pressure.

A video of Dr Trupti on the plight of doctors in the midst of a building crisis went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.

"Like a lot of other doctors, even I'm distressed and want to tell you a few things and if I tell these to you and you stay safe, I might be at more peace.." Dr Trupti can be heard saying in the video.

She breaks down while talking about how helpless the doctors in Mumbai currently are and how even young people are getting infected and are on ventilators. “We have to manage so many patients... critically ill patients are being treated at home with oxygen because there are no beds... we are not enjoying this... don't want any of you to be in this situation," a teary-eyed Dr Gilada says.

She asks people to not be under the misconception that they won't get Covid-19 because they have been successful in evading the virus for a year now.

The financial capital is witnessing a major medical crisis in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and is seeing a staggering surge in infections, lack of beds, shortage of oxygen and medicines.

Offering advice on how to stay safe during the pandemic, Dr Gilada says, "Covid is everywhere! If you leave home, for whatever reason, you must wear a mask. It doesn't matter why you are going out... but you have to wear face masks, and make sure your nose is fully covered."

"If you get unwell, if you feel unwell... don't panic and try to get admitted. There is no space at any hospital... and the few beds we have we need for critically ill patients. First isolate yourself, get in touch with your doctor... and let us decide." Dr Gilada says in her appeal.

She also advised people to get vaccinated without worrying much about the side effects and said that vaccines have proven to be effective.

Dr Trupti is the daughter of Dr Ishwar Gilada, the Chairman and Managing Director of Unison Medicare and Research Centre.

“The video was meant to be only for her school friends and family as she wanted to forewarn them on the currently on second surge of Covid-19 pandemic. Somehow it got leaked out from one of her friends and then it became viral,” said Dr Gilada, who is also the Secretary General Secretary General of the Organised Medicines Academic Guild (OMAG).

"I am sure this will contribute in some way to contain the Covid pandemic and its aggressive avataar,” he said.

Dr Gilada said that very few know that his daughter had started her HIV awareness through a public announcement at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at the AIDS Exhibition of the People's Health Organisation in 1988 when she was barely 3-year-old.

"Now that this video is already in the public domain, let this be part of ever-increasing requirements of public awareness material for preventing current and subsequent surges of Covid-19,” said Dr Gilada, also the President, AIDS Society of India and Governing Council Member, International AIDS Society.