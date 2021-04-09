West Bengal Elections Live: EC notice to Suvendu Adhikari for alleged communal overtones in speech

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate from Nandigram in West Bengal, for alleged communal overtones in his speech made last month. In the Assembly election in the state, the saffron party is trying to dethrone the TMC while the Mamata Banerjee-led party is seeking to return to power for the third time in a row. Three of the eight phases of polling have been completed. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.