West Bengal Elections Live: EC notice to Suvendu Adhikari for alleged communal overtones in speech

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate from Nandigram in West Bengal, for alleged communal overtones in his speech made last month.
EC notice to Adhikari for alleged communal overtones in speech
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate from Nandigram in West Bengal, for alleged communal overtones in his speech made last month. He has been asked to respond to the notice within 24 hours.
The notice said the poll panel received a complaint from Kavita Krishnan of CPI-ML Central Committee in which it was alleged that on March 29 Adhikari delivered a "hate speech" in Nandigram while addressing a public meeting.
(PTI)
Crowd of supporters during West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's election campaign rally in support of party candidates Ratna Chatterjee and Partha Chatterjee, ahead of the 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI Photo
High decibel campaign ends for fourth phase of polling in West Bengal
Campaigning for the high-decibel fourth phase of polling, for 44 assembly seats scheduled in five districts of West Bengal on April 10, ended at 5 pm on Thursday. A total of 1,15,81,022 voters including 58,82,514 men, 56,98,218 women and 290 members of the third gender, will decide the fate of 373 candidates in Saturday's polling in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II) in south Bengal and in north Bengal's Alipurduar and Coochbehar.
The polling will be held between 7 am to 6.30 pm in 15,940 polling stations. At stake are nine Assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly.
(PTI)
CPI(M) doubts EC's neutrality; says TMC, BJP may join hands in case of hung Assembly
The CPI(M)'s West Bengal secretary Surya Kanta Mishra on Thursday questioned the Election Commission's impartiality and claimed that the Trinamool Congress and the BJP may join hands if both the parties fall short of requisite numbers to form the government.
