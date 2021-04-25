West Bengal Elections Live: BJP flouting EC Covid safety norms, claims TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday attacked the BJP for allegedly organising campaign rallies flouting the Election Commissions Covid-19 safety protocols amid surging cases, and urged the poll panel to take note of it. Six phases of polling have concluded in Bengal, and Covid-appropriate campaigning continues in the state. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
BJP flouting EC Covid safety norms, claims TMC's Abhishek Banerjee
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday attacked the BJP for allegedly organising campaign rallies flouting the Election Commissions Covid-19 safety protocols amid surging cases, and urged the poll panel to take note of it.
EC observers ordered detainment of TMC workers night before voting exercise: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that she has come to know that three special observers of the Election Commission (EC) have "ordered police officers to detain TMC workers" ahead of the voting exercise, and said that she would move the Supreme Court against this "conspiracy".
EC holds meeting with West Bengal officials on Covid-19
The Election Commission on Saturday asked the Government of West Bengal to strictly enforce the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Covid-19 safety protocols issued by it in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic during the Assembly polls in the state.
Mamata's uncertain fight against Modi-Shah might
Mamata Banerjee had a meteoric rise in the political sky of Bengal. Then she turned into a star, and then a superstar when she derailed the Left Front juggernaut 10 years ago. But at this moment, her political future hangs in balance. If she emerges a winner in the Assembly polls, she will turn into the brightest star in the political space of the Opposition. If she loses, she may run the risk of hitting a dead end.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.