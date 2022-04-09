12-year-old girl raped in public toilet in Pune

The incident took place in a public toilet between Pune railway station and Maldhakka Chowk on Friday afternoon, an official said

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  Apr 09 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 16:18 ist
The absconding accused is a middle-aged man, who is homeless and lives in the area, she said, adding that the girl's family are acquainted with the man. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in a public toilet in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a public toilet between Pune railway station and Maldhakka Chowk on Friday afternoon, an official said. According to the police, the matter came to light, when the girl's uncle saw the accused entering the public toilet which the victim was using and raised an alarm.

"The accused fled the scene after the girl's uncle raised an alarm. The family approached the police and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered," the official said.

The absconding accused is a middle-aged man, who is homeless and lives in the area, she said, adding that the girl's family are acquainted with the man. 

