14 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; tally jumps to 122

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 05 2020, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 11:24 ist
Out of the 14 new cases, 10 have a direct or indirect link to the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.(Credit: AFP Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has jumped to 122 with 14 new patients being reported from the state, an official said on Sunday.

Out of the 14 new cases, 10 have a direct or indirect link to the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the total cases in the state, 72 are of local transmission, 33 patients have foreign travel history and 17 have inter-state travel history, she said.

So far, 17 patients have been discharged after recovery, she said.

