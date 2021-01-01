19-year-old woman falls to death during New Year party, two friends held

Woman falls to death during New Year party, two held

A case under IPC section 302 has been filed and further probe is on

A 19-year-old woman fell to her death from the 15th floor of a building in suburban Khar during a heated argument with a friend on New Year's eve, police said on Friday.

A case of murder has been registered and two of her friends -- a man and a woman -- have been detained, an official said.

The incident took place when a New Year party was going on the terrace.

The victim was identified as Janhavi Kukreja. According to preliminary information, Kukreja found her male friend with another woman during the party, which led to a heated argument and a scuffle.

She fell down during the scuffle and her dead body was found on the ground floor, the official said.

A case under IPC section 302 has been filed and further probe is on, he said.

