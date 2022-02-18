Death sentence to 38 in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case

2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Death sentence given to 38, life imprisonment to 11

  • Feb 18 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 12:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A special court in Gujarat on Friday sentenced 38 of 49 convicts to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case. Eleven were given life imprisonment until death.

