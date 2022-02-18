2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Death sentence given to 38, life imprisonment to 11

A special court in Gujarat on Friday sentenced 38 of 49 convicts to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case. Eleven were given life imprisonment until death.

