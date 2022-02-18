2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Death sentence given to 38, life imprisonment to 11

A special court in Gujarat on Friday sentenced 38 of 49 convicts to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case. Eleven were given life imprisonment until death.
More to follow...
