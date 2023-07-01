25 charred to death as bus catches fire in Maharashtra

25 passengers charred to death after bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1:30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, police said.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 01 2023, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 07:53 ist
Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne told PTI that as per preliminary information, a bus tyre burst and the vehicle hit a pole, collided with a divider and caught fire. Credit: PTI Photo

Twenty five bus passengers were charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday, police said.

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1:30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, police said. Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne told PTI that as per preliminary information, a bus tyre burst and the vehicle hit a pole, collided with a divider and caught fire.

Also Read | Five killed, nine injured as truck ploughs into wedding procession in Odisha's Keonjhar

Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, the official said. The remaining eight passengers have been rushed to nearby hospital and are safe, he added.

