<p>With the advancement of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI), there is a growing sense of both excitement and uncertainty worldwide. While <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/microsofts-copilot-ai-bot-to-exit-whatsapp-in-mid-january-next-year-3812372">gen AI can help</a> with improving productivity at work, advanced agentic AI technology is capable of automating several tasks and there high risk of rendering some white collar designations redundant.</p><p>By 2030, almost 50 per cent of the entry-level jobs like customer care, tech support and coding will be eliminated by gen AI bots.</p><p>There's a bigger danger from AI that humans have to decide by the end of this decade, said Jared Kaplan, the chief scientist and co-founder of Anthropic.</p><p>The pace of advancements in gen AI is at breakneck speed, and we are not too far from seeing the rise of Artificial Generative Intelligence (AGI). AGIs are a couple of leagues above the agentic AI bots. They can complete a particular task with the least human interference and are capable of producing code for a software application. It can even write text, video, audio and multimedia content on its own.</p><p>Kaplan fears that his son, who is six years old now, will not be able to match gen AI in his academic work, like writing essays or solving maths problems.</p><p>Anthropic co-founder believes AI can be used to accelerate biomedical research, improve health and cybersecurity, boost productivity, give people more free time and help humans flourish.</p><p>However, if gen AI bots begin to think for themselves and make anything devious that has the potential to hurt humans is high. </p><p>"If you imagine you create this process where you have an AI that is smarter than you, or about as smart as you, it's [then] making an AI that's much smarter. It sounds like a kind of scary process. You don't know where you end up," <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/technology/ng-interactive/2025/dec/02/jared-kaplan-artificial-intelligence-train-itself">said</a> Kaplain in an interview with The Guardian.</p><p>Kaplan warned that decision makers, both the AI companies and government agencies, will have to decide fast on regulations.</p><p>With a high possibility of self-learning AI of exceeding human capabilities in scientific research and technological advancement, there is a danger of things falling into to wrong hands.</p><p>"It seems very dangerous for it to fall into the wrong hands," he said. "You can imagine some person [deciding]: 'I want this AI to just be my slave. I want it to enact my will.' I think preventing power grabs – preventing misuse of the technology – is also very important."</p><p>Kaplan's concern over the safety of AI tech seems valid and is high time; the government should start chalking out a sensible law for ethical use of AI and curb the misuse of the technology to create deepfakes, which have surged in the recent past.</p>