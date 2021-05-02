2,869 new Covid-19 cases, 53 more deaths reported in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane has reported 2,869 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,70,050, an official said on Sunday.
Besides these new cases recorded on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 53 more people, pushing the deathtoll in the district to 7,643, he said.
The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 per cent, he added.
Details of recovered patients and active cases were not provided by the district administration.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 87,132, while the death toll has reached 1,578, another official said.
