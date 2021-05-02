2,869 new Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths reported in Thane

2,869 new Covid-19 cases, 53 more deaths reported in Maharashtra's Thane

The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 per cent

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 02 2021, 09:54 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 10:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

Thane has reported 2,869 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,70,050, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 53 more people, pushing the deathtoll in the district to 7,643, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered patients and active cases were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 87,132, while the death toll has reached 1,578, another official said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Thane
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 