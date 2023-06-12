4 dead, 4 injured as car hits divider near Nashik

4 dead, 4 injured as car hits Samruddhi Expressway divider in Nashik

The accident took place a little after midnight in Khambale Shivar

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • Jun 12 2023, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 13:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four persons were killed and as many seriously injured after a car rammed into the divider on the Nashik stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place a little after midnight in Khambale Shivar in the district's Sinanr taluka, he said.

"The Toyota Innova car was on its way to Shirdi from Mumbai. The incident took place between midnight and 1 am. Prima facie, a tyre burst led to the vehicle going out of control and ramming into the divider," he said.

Also Read | Three dead in car-truck collision in Karnataka's Dharwad

The deceased have been identified as Razzaq Ahmed Sheikh (55), Sattar Sheikh Lala Sheikh (65), Sultana Sattar Sheikh (50), who died on the spot, and Faiyaz Dagubhai Sheikh (40), who succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital, the official informed.

"Four other passengers in the car have received serious injuries. One of them has been shifted to Nashik for advanced treatment. The rest are hospitalised in Shirdi," he said.

A case has been registered and the police are probing the incident further, the official added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nashik
Maharashtra
Road accident
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

 