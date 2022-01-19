499 cops in Maharashtra test Covid-19 positive in a day

As many as 821 police officers and 3,269 police personnel (total 4,090) currently remain admitted to various facilities

Over 10,000 Maharashtra cops have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 499 police personnel were found infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The infected personnel include 95 police officers.

The official said that 821 police officers and 3,269 police personnel (total 4,090) currently remain admitted to various facilities, including in home isolation, in Maharashtra.

The total number of infected police officers in Maharashtra is 5,854 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. A total of 40,959 police personnel, ranging from the rank of the constable to assistant sub-inspector, were found infected in the state, the official said. "Until now, 46 officers and 459 personnel of the Maharashtra police force have succumbed to Covid-19," the official said.

In Mumbai, a total of 10,666 police personnel were infected with coronavirus so far, of whom 126 died. Currently, the number of active cases in the Mumbai Police force stands at 1,273.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in new Covid-19 cases due to the highly-transmissible Omicron strain. The state on Tuesday recorded 39,207 new coronavirus infections, 26 per cent more than Monday, and 53 pandemic-related deaths, as per the health department.

The overall coronavirus caseload in Maharashtra stood at 72,82,128, while the death toll was 1,41,885 as of Tuesday.

