White House says it would support forensic analysis of alleged Donald Trump signature on Epstein letter

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Monday released the letter, written more than 20 years ago, to the public. The White House quickly denied its authenticity.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 00:43 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 00:43 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpWhite HouseJeffrey Epstein

