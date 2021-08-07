58 patients evacuated after LPG leak at Mumbai hospital

58 patients evacuated after LPG leakage at civic body-run hospital in Mumbai; all safe

The incident occurred around 11.34 am at building number 148 of the hospital, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 07 2021, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 14:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Stock Photo

A total of 58 patients, 20 of them undergoing treatment for coronavirus, were evacuated after LPG leakage was reported at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai's Chinchpokli area on Saturday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 11.34 am at building number 148 of the hospital, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"LPG leakage triggered panic among the relatives of the patients and the hospital staff," he said. The medical superintendent of the hospital alerted about the incident to the BMC's disaster management team, following which fire brigade officials and technical experts from the HPCL rushed the site, the official said.

"As a part of the safety measure, the building was evacuated and the patients were moved to another building in the premises. All of them are stable," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
gas leak
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 