Aaditya makes fun of Shinde govt by rephrasing 'Baazigar' dialogue

Aaditya mocks Shinde govt with 'Baazigar' dialogue

‘Jeet kar haarne wale ko khokhe sarkar kehte hai,’ the younger Thackeray said of the rebel group.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 16 2022, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 16:04 ist
Aaditya Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Continuing to upbraid Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over back-to-back loss of industry projects, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray rephrased a famous Shah Rukh Khan film dialogue to make fun of the current government led by the alliance of Shiv Sena rebel faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“You all have heard the ‘Baazigar’ dialogue: ‘haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hai!... Yes, but how do you describe them… ‘jeet kar haarne wale ko khokhe sarkar kehte hai’,” Thackeray said.

Read | Eknath Shinde had invited Vedanta-Foxconn to sign MoU on July 29

He was referring to the loss of two major projects, Vedanta-Foxconn and bulk drug park; the former one to Gujarat, and the latter to Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, apart from Maharashtra’s neighbour.

“If such a project would have gone out of these states, the chief minister would have asked for the resignation of the concerned minister,” Thackeray said, lashing out at Shinde and Shiv Sena rebel group.

Targeting Maharashtra industries minister, and Shiv Sena rebel, Uday Samant, he said, “The minister has no information about his ministry.”

“They only know ‘pannas khoke… ekdum okay,’” he said, describing the rebels, once again, as “gaddar” (traitor).

Thackeray also pointed out that the Shinde-led government had not appointed guardian ministers for any of the 36 districts. “Nearly two-and-a-half-months have passed but the government has not appointed guardian ministers,” he said.

Aaditya Thackeray
India News
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
BJP
Eknath Shinde

