Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

GST 2.0 to cushion economy from US tariff headwinds: India Inc

Annual revenue loss pegged at Rs 48,000 crore
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 15:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 15:35 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGSTIndia IncUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us