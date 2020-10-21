Aaditya Thackeray discusses tourism in Maharashtra with Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday.
Thackeray, who is the Shiv Sena leader, later said they held parleys on encouraging tourism in the state.
He also shared on Twitter a photograph of his meeting with Pawar, whose party is an alliance partner in the state government.
"Met @PawarSpeaks saheb today morning. Held discussion from the point of view of encouraging tourism in Maharashtra. Took his guidance," Thackeray said on the micro-blogging site.
The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are in power in the state under the aegis of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
आज सकाळी @PawarSpeaks साहेब यांची भेट घेतली. यावेळी महाराष्ट्र राज्यात पर्यटनाला चालना कशी देता येईल, या दृष्टिकोनातून चर्चा झाली. तसेच त्यांचे मार्गदर्शन घेतले. pic.twitter.com/U4BCr3jmIf
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 21, 2020
