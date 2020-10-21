Aaditya Thackeray discusses tourism in Maharashtra with Sharad Pawar

Aaditya discusses tourism in Maharashtra with Pawar

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday.

Thackeray, who is the Shiv Sena leader, later said they held parleys on encouraging tourism in the state.

He also shared on Twitter a photograph of his meeting with Pawar, whose party is an alliance partner in the state government.

"Met @PawarSpeaks saheb today morning. Held discussion from the point of view of encouraging tourism in Maharashtra. Took his guidance," Thackeray said on the micro-blogging site.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are in power in the state under the aegis of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. 

