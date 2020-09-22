All Covid-19 beds at GMCH, Ponda hospital full: Goa minister

The Goa government on Tuesday said all beds reserved for Covid-19 patients at state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital and sub-district hospital in Ponda are occupied and arrangements are being made to increase the bed capacity.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and other officials to review the Covid-19 treatment situation.

Beds reserved for Covid-19 patients at both the GMCH and the sub-district hospital in Ponda town are full, Rane said.

The GMCH currently has 227 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients.

At least 60 beds will be added after two more wards at the GMCH are converted for treatment of infected patients, the health minister said.

The new building of South district hospital at Margao has already been commissioned as Covid-19 treatment facility for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of the infection, he said.

The state government is trying its best to increase the bed capacity in the state-run facilities, he added.