Ambulance driver dies of COVID, kin to get Rs 75L, job

Ambulance driver dies of COVID-19, kin to get Rs 75 lakh, job

PTI
PTI,
  • May 25 2020, 05:23 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 05:23 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

An ambulance driver of a civic-run hospital in Vashi in Navi Mumbai died of the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, an official said.

A Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation release said Commissioner Annasaheb Misal has announced that a legal heir would get a job in the civic body.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

It added that his kin would get Rs 50 lakh as compensation from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers and Rs 25 lakh from the corpus of the NMMC's Kamgar Kalyan Nidhi. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Navi Mumbai
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

 