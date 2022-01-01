Amit Shah expresses grief over Haryana mining landslide

Amit Shah expresses grief over landslide at Haryana mining site, speaks to CM

At least two people were killed and many are feared trapped after the landslide at the Dadam mining zone on Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 01 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 16:34 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: IANS File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday expressed grief over a landslide that took place at a mining site in Haryana's Bhiwani in which two people died, and spoke to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the accident.

Also read: 2 people killed in landslide, more feared trapped at mining site in Haryana

At least two people were killed and many are feared trapped after the landslide at the Dadam mining zone on Saturday.

"The accident due to a landslide at a mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana is very sad. I have spoken to Chief Minister @mlkhattar. The local administration is engaged in rescue work, and our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Police said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines have been buried under debris after the landslide in Tosham block.

Apart from the two dead, more people are feared trapped under the debris, the police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amit Shah
India News
Haryana
Landslide

Related videos

What's Brewing

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

 