Shah expresses sadness over Thane accident

Amit Shah expresses sadness over Thane accident, says NDRF teams engaged in relief, rescue work

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, officials said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 14:56 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of several people in an accident in Maharashtra's Thane and said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in relief and rescue work.

As many as 17 workers were killed and three injured as a crane fell on a bridge slab during construction of the third phase of the Samruddhi Expressway in Thane district.

"The accident that occurred in Thane, Maharashtra, is very sad. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work along with the local administration.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this tragedy. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, officials said.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
India News
Maharashtra
Thane

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kolkata people may witness 'supermoon' on Tuesday

Kolkata people may witness 'supermoon' on Tuesday

'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted

'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted

Almost taken for a ride

Almost taken for a ride

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

 