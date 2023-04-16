Shah has given 7-point programme for Mumbai BJP: Shelar

Amit Shah has given 7-point programme for Mumbai BJP, says Shelar

Civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are due since early 2022

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2023, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 21:19 ist
BJP's Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Amit Shah has given the Bharatiya Janata Party a seven-point programme to implement in Mumbai, the party's metropolis unit chief Ashish Shelar said on Sunday. Shah, among the key strategists of the BJP, arrived in Mumbai late Saturday evening and had chaired a meeting with the core committee of the Mumbai BJP where he also reviewed organisational works, Shelar told reporters.

"Shah gave us a seven-point programme to implement to serve Mumbaikars better. The core committee meeting was convened in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and others," Shelar said.

Also Read | Amit Shah on 2-day visit in Maharashtra
 

Civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are due since early 2022 but were not held because of the Covid-19 pandemic. These civic bodies are under administrators at present. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was ruled by the Shiv Sena, which split in June last year into factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an ally of the BJP, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra
Amit Shah
BJP
BMC
India News
Ashish Shelar

