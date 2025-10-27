Menu
News in Pics | October 27, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 01:42 IST
A demonstrator wears a Knights Templar costume during a protest near The Bell Hotel, following the mistaken release of Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, an Ethiopian asylum seeker convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and a woman, who was re-arrested in north London this morning, in Epping, Essex, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

India’s Amandeep Kaur, center, and compatriot Thota Sankeertana with Sri Lanka’s Kodithuwakku Takshi after winning in the women’s 800m final event during the 4th South Asian (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships, at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fighters with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) walk for a disarmament ceremony marking a significant step toward ending the decades-long conflict between Turkey and the outlawed group, in the Qandil mountains, Iraq.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man dressed as Goddess Kali with others during a procession ahead of ‘visarjan’, immersion, of an idol of the Hindu deity after the 'Kali Puja' festival, in Birbhum district, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in action during the race.

Credit: Reuters Photo

