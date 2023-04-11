Amit Shah to present Maharashtra Bhushan awards

Eminent social worker Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, will be conferred with the coveted Maharashtra Bhushan, the top honour the state, on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would present the awards at the Corporate Park at Kharghar in the satellite township of Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“A grand function would be held for the awards presentation ceremony,” Shinde said addressing a preparatory meeting.

On 8 February, when the awards were announced, Shinde and Fadnavis drove to Appasaheb’s home at Revdanda in Alibaug in Raigad district and felicitated him.

Incidentally, Appasaheb’s father and a renowned preacher-reformer, the late Dr Narayan Vishnu Dharmadhikari, revered as Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari (1 March 1922 – 8 July 2008) was also conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan in 2008.

For decades, Appasaheb, born on 14 May, 1946, has worked relentlessly doing social work, cleanliness, promoting environment protection, social awakening, eradicating superstition, de-addiction, shunning the practice of dowry, and guiding people to live a happy and peaceful life. Appasaheb has played a significant role in organising several tree plantation drives, blood donation drives, free medical clinics, job fairs.

He was conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his extensive contributions, in the year 2017.

In the past, the Maharashtra Bhushan has been conferred to Purushottam Laxman Deshpande (1996 - literature), Lata Mangeshkar (1997 - arts, music), Dr Vijay Bhatkar (1999 - science), Sachin Tendulkar (2001 - sports), Bhimsen Joshi (2002 - arts, music), Abhay Bang and Rani Bang (2003 - medical services), Baba Amte (2004 - social work), Raghunath Anant Mashelkar (2005 - science), Ratan Tata (2006 - public administration), Ramrao Krishnarao Patil (2007 - social work), Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari (2008 - social work), Mahesh Padgaonkar (2008 - literature), Sulochana Latkar (2009 - art, cinema), Jayant Narlikar (2010 - science), Dr Anil Kakodkar (2011 - science), Babasaheb Purandare (2015 - literature), Asha Bhosale (2021 - arts, music).