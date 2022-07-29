Army rescues 12-year-old girl from borewell in Gujarat

The 12-year-old girl who fell into a borewell at a village in Surendranagar district of Gujarat on Friday and got stuck at a depth of around 60 feet, has been rescued by a team of the Indian Army.

The girl was later sent to the government medical hospital for treatment.

Dhrangadhra Deputy Collector M P Patel told IANS, "12-year-old Manisha while playing in the field where her parents were working, fell in a 600 to 700 feet deep borewell."

The incident occurred in Gajanvav village around 8:30 am. It took just four hours for the Army team to rescue the girl, who was at 60 to 70 feet in the borewell.

"The village Sarpanch informed the local authorities, and fire and medical teams were rushed. The district collector requested the Army based in Dhrangadhra to depute a team," Patel said.

Around 11:30 am, the girl was rescued and then sent to the hospital for treatment, where she will be kept under observation for some time, said the officer.